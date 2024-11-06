Whether you’re feeling lucky or not, getting tickets can be difficult, especially for a big event like Glastonbury.

To help you out, experts at Community Fibre have put together some do’s and don’ts for the ticket sale.

Top 5 things you shouldn’t do when trying to get Glastonbury tickets

Don’t open more than one tab

Although it can be tempting to open multiple tabs, the team at Community Fibre says this is something you should avoid.

In fact, they say that having more than one tab open can massively lower your chances of securing tickets or even stall the process completely.

Glastonbury tickets go on sale this week (Image: Yui Mok/PA)

If you get through to the purchase stage, multiple tabs being open could mean your transaction fails.

Don’t use multiple devices

Using multiple devices to secure Glastonbury tickets can backfire if the devices are using the same Wi-Fi router.

This is because the connection is weakened by the traffic and the experts say it’s likely that you’ll end up too far back in the queue to get to the purchase stage.

Don’t restart your router

When something goes wrong and involves technology, it can be tempting to turn it off and then back on again but don’t do this if you want to try and get Glastonbury tickets.

Losing your connection will mean you lose your place in the queue and you'll have to start over, potentially at the back of the queue.

Don’t restrict your broadband connection

Place your Wi-Fi router as high as possible and avoid putting it in rooms that have multiple metal objects and gadgets as this could restrict your broadband connection.

Try putting the router in an empty room on top of a shelf.

Don’t leave TVs, Xbox’s and other electricals on

Items in the background such as your TV or Xbox will be using the same connection so turn it all off at the mains.

Top 5 things you should do when trying to get Glastonbury tickets

Do make a Wi-Fi plan

If you’re trying to get tickets and your friends are trying too, make sure everyone is on different devices and connected to a different hotspot in different locations.

The experts say that if you and all your friends use the same connection, this will almost guarantee that you’ll miss out on tickets.

Do get an ethernet cable

Connect your favourite device to the broadband router using an ethernet cable.

These cables feed the Wi-Fi in directly so it could give you a 0.5 second advantage which could make all the difference on the day.

Your old tablet could be your secret weapon for buying Glastonbury Festival tickets (Image: Canva)

Do sit as close to the router as possible

Grab a chair, a cuppa and your device and sit as close to the router as possible because broadband routers send out signals through the air.

Do dig out your old tablet

If you have a tablet, consider using this as your device for buying Glastonbury tickets because they can often be the fastest device to connect to the Wi-Fi.

It also means you’ll have a bigger screen than if you were using your phone.

Do run a speed test

Running a speed test can help you determine which tip to follow. You can use Community Fibre’s speed test on the website.

How to buy Glastonbury tickets

Glastonbury has changed the way fans will join its booking process ahead of tickets going on sale for the world-famous festival.

Festival-goers previously had to refresh the holding page when tickets went live but now they will be randomly assigned a place in the queue if they are already waiting on the website.

Coach travel tickets will go on sale on Thursday, November 14 at 6pm while standard tickets will be available on Sunday, November 17 at 9am.

In a bid to prevent touting, Glastonbury customers have to register in advance to buy tickets for the event which will take place at Worthy Farm in Somerset from June 25-29 next year.

Tickets for Glastonbury 2025 will cost £373.50 plus a £5 booking fee which is a £18.50 rise from the 2024 price of £355 plus a £5 booking fee.

Last year, coach tickets sold out within 25 minutes while standard tickets were all bought within an hour.

Festival organiser Emily Eavis has previously said 2026 will be a fallow year for Glastonbury, to allow the land to rest and recover, but she is already in talks with acts to headline in 2025.