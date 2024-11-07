Age Cymru has had reports of older people receiving texts from fraudsters claiming to be from the UK government now that the payments are being means tested.

They are often urgent in tone, pressuring the person to act quickly or risk losing their chance to claim money.

However the web pages are fake, and the details entered are then used by fraudsters to steal money or personal information from the older person.

Age Cymru policy officer Sam Young said: “Sadly, whenever there are major changes to benefits and entitlements fraudsters will try to take advantage and target vulnerable groups such as older people who are worried about paying their fuel bills.

“If anyone has received a suspicious text claiming to be from the UK government, do not follow the link or respond in any way. Instead, forward the text to the National Cyber Security Centre on 7726, and then block the number to avoid further messages.

“If you’ve already followed the link and entered personal details, notify your bank immediately and then report the message to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.

“Being scammed can leave people feeling embarrassed, unsettled, and unsafe, and have a lasting impact on confidence. But if someone has been scammed, it’s important to reach out and talk to people about what’s happened.

"These scams are often driven by sophisticated criminal gangs and there will be thousands of others who’ve also been scammed. By reporting a scam, you may have a better chance of getting your money back and you will also help protect other older people from being targeted.”

UK government services will sometimes text people with information. However, they will never ask for personal or bank details via text or email, all genuine UK government web addresses must end with gov.uk. A scam text will often leave this out of the address.

For more information visit www.agecymru.wales/information-advice/money-legal/scams-fraud/, call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040, or text 7726 to the National Cyber Security Centre.