Young couple Teigan Stonelake and Jayden Ryan, both aged 20, clashed with 33-year-old Alisia Legg outside her home in Blackwood.

Mother-of-two Stonelake had driven to Legg’s house to confront her over a Facebook post she had written, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Abdallah Barakat, prosecuting, played CCTV and mobile phone footage capturing the chaos.

Legg came out of her address with a metal baseball bat and “smashed up” unemployed Stonelake’s personalised number plated Volkswagen.

Video evidence shows her repeatedly hitting the vehicle’s windscreen with the weapon before striking both sides of the car.

“Miss Legg then swings the baseball bat around and makes contact with Mr Ryan’s arm,” Mr Barakat said.

Ryan retaliated by using a crowbar to “try and smash up” Legg’s car after “taunting her”.

When Stonelake and Ryan drove off, the former struck Legg but didn’t cause her any injury.

Stonelake and Ryan, both of Gordon Road, Blackwood pleaded guilty to affray.

Ryan also admitted possession of an offensive weapon in public and criminal damage.

Legg, of Attlee Road, Blackwood pleaded guilty to affray, possession of an offensive weapon in public and criminal damage.

The incident took place on the evening of Monday, January 8.

The court heard that Stonelake has a previous conviction for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and battery.

Ryan has no previous convictions.

Legg has previous conviction which includes a public order offence against Stonelake.

Rose Glanville representing Ryan said the bricklayer had acted “impulsively”.

Ed Mitchard for Legg admitted his client had been involved in a “disgraceful” scene but added she was capable of being rehabilitated.

Judge Timothy Petts told the three: “I hope you are all ashamed of yourselves.

“It was quite appalling what we have just seen.

“This was disgraceful violence.

“There were poor sets of behaviour from all of you.”

He jailed Legg for eight months but suspended the sentence for 18 months.

She must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Stonelake was sentenced to a 12-month community order and must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £100.

Ryan was sentenced to a 12-month community order and must carry out 70 hours of unpaid work and complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.