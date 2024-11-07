The Eco Experts’ 2024 National Home Energy Survey shows that is the feeling of 74 per cent of the Welsh public.

Of all the UK regions surveyed, Wales was found to have an enormous political dissatisfaction with parties’ efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

London was the most optimistic region, as 29 per cent of respondents in this city felt political parties were doing enough to lower emissions.

Despite London’s optimism, the widespread discontent reveals a nationwide call for stronger climate policies, especially given how 62 per cent of respondents believe political parties are not doing enough to reduce carbon emissions.

The survey also revealed that respondents in Wales lack confidence in managing and understanding their energy use.

The Eco Experts’ editor, Roland Ellison, said: “The over all picture across Wales is pretty clear - there is widespread dissatisfaction from the public with the efforts of political parties to reduce the UK’s carbon emissions."