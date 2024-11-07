Bryn Ivor Lodge, Castleton, near Newport, welcomed 200 people from the local community to the event where they gathered around the bonfire to watch a firework display and enjoyed seasonal treats washed down with some mulled wine.

The event was also enjoyed by staff and residents of the home.

(Image: Submitted) The event provided a festive atmosphere, allowing guests and residents to connect and celebrate together. Alongside the fireworks, attendees were treated to free refreshments including jacket potatoes, hot dogs, toffee apples, treacle toffee and parkin prepared by the head chef Karen Alberts.

Shirley Gullett, a resident at Bryn Ivor Lodge, said: “I have always loved Bonfire Night, it’s so lovely to celebrate these traditions all together. The fireworks bring back so many memories of Bonfire Nights through the years, these times are so special.”

Liliana Ungureanu , general manager at Bryn Ivor Lodge, said: “We had a fantastic time building the bonfire and making the Guy, our residents love to keep these traditions and reminisce about years gone by.

(Image: Submitted) "We had a great sing-a-long around the bonfire drinking our mulled wine, it’s been a brilliant evening and the turnout from local community was fantastic!”

