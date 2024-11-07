It's particularly good for heavy or bulky items (toilet paper, dog food, laundry stuff, etc.) that you don't want to cart back from the shops but know you’ll need every month or up to six months. For mundane purchases, it means you don't run out, and you’ll save a bit of cash each month, too.

The upsides are that you can cancel whenever you like (after just one delivery if you want), schedules are flexible, and loads of different types of products are on there.

The downside is that if you forget to cancel, you'll end up with a surprise delivery of toilet paper/dog food/washing powder a month/six months down the line, that you then have to organise returning, or keep and use. They do email with a reminder ahead of your scheduled delivery, so keep an eye out for this in your inbox.

How to set up Amazon Subscribe and Save

Select "Subscribe and Save" on the detail page of the items you buy regularly. Select the delivery schedule that works for you and create your subscription. Delivery is free on all repeat deliveries (although non-Prime members may incur a fee for their first subscription delivery). There is no commitment once you subscribe, so skip your deliveries if you have enough already, or cancel your subscriptions at any time.

How to increase to a 15 per cent discount

Five per cent is OK, but repeat deliveries of five or more products in one delivery to one address save up to 15 per cent. Depending on the price of each item on your list, it can be worth adding in some cheap subscriptions to each delivery to get you up to the magic five.

So, for a 15 per cent discount off a £70 crate of wine, £60 bag of pet food, a £50 bulk box of toilet paper and a £20 pack of razors, all you'd need to add would be a 50p tin of peas, boosting your overall discount from £10 up to £30, minus the 50p for the peas, or, with the discount, that would be 42p.

Beware though, some products have different discount levels, and will only go to a 5 or 10 per cent discount, so it's worth keeping an eye out for.

How do I save even more?





Here's the best bit. Subscribe & Save Vouchers can be used to secure extra savings on your first delivery when you subscribe. These limited-time vouchers are stackable - the discount is applied on top of your existing Subscribe and Save discount, so you can find some really good deals. Don't be afraid to cancel after the first time - there is no commitment.

How do I cancel my Subscribe and Save subscription?





It's pretty easy. Go to Your Account > Your Subscribe and Save Items. Hover over the subscription for the item you'd like to modify and click Edit. On mobile devices, tap the subscription item. Click "Cancel subscription", then click "Confirm cancellation". It might ask why you're cancelling, but this is optional.

How do I skip my next delivery?





Again, this is fairly straightforward. Go to Your Account > Your Subscribe and Save Items. Hover over the subscription for the item you'd like to modify. On mobile devices, tap the subscription item. Click Skip next delivery.

How do I change my Subscribe and Save delivery day?





You can change fairly easily, but it usually requires a few day's notice to make sure it's all in stock. Go to Your Account > Your Subscribe and Save Items. Click "Change delivery date" below your delivery date. On mobile devices, tap “Menu” then tap “Change delivery day" Use the calendar to select your new delivery day.

It's worth noting that the delivery will arrive by the delivery date, but it's sometimes a few days earlier than the date selected.