Narrated by Snow Raven (James Mackenzie), the panto takes place in a magical land inspired by Scottish landscapes and introduces such new characters as garden gnomes, mischievous wolves and a sneaky Thorn Fairy.

Featuring a toe-tapping soundtrack from Banks & Wag, CBeebies Beauty and the Beast was produced by BBC Studios, Kids & Family Productions.



The panto has a star-studded cast of familiar faces including George Webster, Tyler Collins, Jennie Dale, Evie Pickerill, Puja Panchkoty, Rhys Stephenson, Maddie Moate, Dodge T Dog and Justin Fletcher. Don't forget to watch out for the special guest star... Gladiator Steel!

See www.cbeebiespanto.com for more details.