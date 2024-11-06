This year's CBeebies panto is Beauty and the Beast and will be in cinemas during November and December.
For the seventh year running, the CBeebies Panto will premiere on the big screen for the festive season from November 22, with additional exclusive content from Dodge and more.
Narrated by Snow Raven (James Mackenzie), the panto takes place in a magical land inspired by Scottish landscapes and introduces such new characters as garden gnomes, mischievous wolves and a sneaky Thorn Fairy.
Featuring a toe-tapping soundtrack from Banks & Wag, CBeebies Beauty and the Beast was produced by BBC Studios, Kids & Family Productions.
The panto has a star-studded cast of familiar faces including George Webster, Tyler Collins, Jennie Dale, Evie Pickerill, Puja Panchkoty, Rhys Stephenson, Maddie Moate, Dodge T Dog and Justin Fletcher. Don't forget to watch out for the special guest star... Gladiator Steel!
See www.cbeebiespanto.com for more details.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here