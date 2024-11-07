Charlotte Booth says she used to visit the gym seven days a week but opted to fork out nearly £2,500 for a 'non-surgical' Brazilian Bum lift with 100ml of injectable filler in May 2023.

The 36-year-old claims she was given no aftercare instructions and that within 12 days she had such severe abscesses she 'passed out in pain' and took herself to hospital.

But the business owner claims the NHS refused to treat her at first so she returned to the original clinic to have dissolver put in but left the clinician concerned when 'pus and filler rolled down her leg'.

With wounds that looked like 'burned chicken skin', Charlotte was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery, where she says her notes show she was just hours from death due to sepsis, gangrene and necrotic abscesses.

Now the consultant regrets the 'vain decision' that 'ruined' her life and left her with a bum that 'none of us wants' as she claims it looks like a machete wound on one cheek and like she's been shot in the other.

She has even been registered as medically disabled - as she hardly has the energy to walk her three dogs or even get up the stairs as she has 'no buttock muscle left'.

Taking to social media, the business woman urges people to sign a petition advocating for the creation of 'Alice's Law' that calls for a ban on liquid BBL procedures from the high street.

This follows the tragic death of mum-of-five, Alice Webb, on 24 September 2024 after having the treatment.

Charlotte, who lives in Manchester, Greater Manchester said: "The decision to have butt filler completely and utterly ruined my life.

"I was hoping it was going to my quick fix to having the ideal bottom. Unfortunately it turned out to be the very long fix that nearly killed me and left me with a bum that none of us want.

"I've now got the smallest bum I've ever had that looks absolutely disgusting.

"I look like I've been hit with a machete on one side and shot on the other."

Her injection of 100ml of filler was reportedly performed by a company renting a room in the beauty clinic she'd previously had other procedures in.

Charlotte said: "At the time there was lots of stuff in the news about people going over to Turkey and having implants and liposuction.

"That's something I'd obviously researched and then not gone ahead with. I'd then looked into liquid bbl and there wasn't a huge amount online.

"There were minimal aftercare instructions. I thought 'oh well, if there's no bad press or news stories that you'd expect to see it must be fine'.

"If you look at some girls they have up to 1,000 ml of filler put in. I only had 100ml put on each side. Not even a can of coke full.

"I was sent away with no aftercare instructions, no phone number and was just told I'd be sore for a bit and to drink as much water as I can because the filler absorbs water.

"Because I'd not been given any aftercare instructions I'd gone onto the internet and looked at the aftercare and how long could potentially be in pain for. It said anything up to two weeks.

"After about five days my skin started going really hot, really red and really pink. I thought 'is this because I've drank too much water'.

"I suffered for a few more days because I thought if it's still sore after two weeks like I'd read online that's when I'll get back in touch with them."

After noticing abscesses on her buttocks and 'passing out' from pain twelve days after her treatment Charlotte took herself to hospital and claimed 'judgemental' doctors turned her away.

She then went back to the clinic to have filler dissolver and left with 'pus and filler dripping down her leg'.

Charlotte said: "By the time we got to day 12 I'd actually passed out at home in pain.

"I went to the hospital and they had completely and utterly judged me. They sent me away.

"I had a heart rate of 160 and a temperature that was being controlled by paracetamol and very obvious abscesses on both buttocks.

"I was told there was nothing the NHS could do for me. I had to recontact the clinic who'd done the filler and get it dissolved and I was sent away with a packet of antibiotics.

"I then spent three days trying to get in touch with the clinic who'd done it. They then contacted me and put the dissolver in on the Sunday.

"I walked into the dissolver appointment with a pair of loungewear jogging bottoms on. I had to leave the dissolver clinic with just my knickers on because my trousers were full of pus.

"I'd literally had pus and filler rolling down my leg. It was absolutely horrific."

The consultant claims she was hours from death when she went in for emergency surgery and discovered she had sepsis, gangrene and necrotic abscesses.

After successful surgery the consultant was forced to spend nine days 'screaming' in hospital having her dressings changed because the pain was 'worse than childbirth'.

She then returned home and revealed district nurses visited her twice daily for five months to change her dressings.

She now urges people 'not to go anywhere near' the procedure and wants it to be banned following the tragic death of Alice Webb.

Charlotte said: "It's absolutely horrific. They need to stop it before more people suffer like me or more people die.

"Don't have it done. Don't take the risk. My advice is not to go anywhere near it. Do some extra squats. It's not worth risking your life and ruining your health."