It adds: “We unite across faiths, cultures and backgrounds to remember the service and sacrifice of the Armed Forces community from United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.”

One way many people in the UK choose to remember those in the Armed Forces for their services to the country is by wearing a red poppy.

Others take part in commemorative anniversary events in the community, such as attending a church service or visiting a cenotaph to pay their respects.

The History of Remembrance Day

There is also the annual two-minute silence – but have you ever wondered about the history behind it? Let’s find out when it began.

When did the two-minute silence for Remembrance Day begin?





Armistice Day has been observed every year since 1919 with a two-minute silence.

Held each year, the silence “coincides with the time in 1918 at which the First World War came to an end and is observed at war memorials and in public places throughout the UK and Commonwealth,” explains the Royal British Legion.

When is the two-minute silence for Remembrance?





The two-minute silence takes place on two separate days in November.

The first is on Remembrance Day (November 11) at 11am.

However, as well as November 11, there is also a two-minute silence observed at 11am on Remembrance Sunday.

Remembrance Sunday is held on the second Sunday of November each year – for 2024 it will be November 10.

The National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in London is usually held on Remembrance Sunday too and is attended by senior members of the royal family, including King Charles.

The service is also attended by government members such as the Prime Minister and a march-past involving 10,000 veterans.