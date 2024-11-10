Monmouthshire County Council’s planning committee was advised by planning officer Andrew Jones to make a “split-decision” based on only part of a planning application being acceptable.

Mr Jones said Welsh planning body PEDW backs the innovation to avoid it having to decide applications on appeal.

“PEDW is keen local authorities explore these more routinely,” said Mr Jones.

Sue Lenthall had made the application for a replacement porch and a two-storey extension to her home in Tanglewood Close, Abergavenny. Due to concerns over a potential loss of light an unusual angle design had been proposed for the extension.

But planners said it would still result in a loss of amenity to the neighbouring property.

Abergavenny Park ward councillor, Labour’s Tudor Thomas, backed the application and said it was shown it would only impact light in the neighbour’s garden for two hours a day during the summer.

The committee agreed with the recommendation of a split decision approving the replacement porch, but rejecting the extension, with 11 supporting the recommendation and two councillors against it.