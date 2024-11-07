Pictures of the new lead detective joining the crime drama cast have been released ahead of Don’s debut this Christmas.

The Sherwood star has replaced Ralf Little, who recently departed from his role as DI Neville Parker after four years.

Making his much-anticipated debut in the feature-length Death in Paradise festive special later this year, before a brand-new series in 2025, Mervin arrives on the idyllic isle of Saint Marie from his home in London.

Will you miss Ralph Little in Death in Paradise? (Image: Lou Denim/BBC) While assisting with a case following a short trip, the team discover Mervin may have an ulterior motive for being on the island.

Don, who is also known for his roles in EastEnders, The Beekeeper and Shetland, said: “I am delighted to have returned to the wonderful island of Guadeloupe and this time to be stepping into the well-worn shoes of the Detective Inspector.

“It’s been a real pleasure filming such a beloved series alongside the hardworking cast and crew.

“I can’t wait for the fans to see how DI Mervin Wilson fares on the island, how he fits within the Saint Marie police team and what secrets may unfold..."

Reacting to the first look of DI Mervin Wilson, one fan posted on X: "IM GONNA EXPLODE."

Another wrote: "Looking forward to it."

Filming on the Christmas special and new series has wrapped in Guadeloupe, which will also see Death in Paradise regulars Don Warrington, Shantol Jackson, Ginny Holder, Élizabeth Bourgine and Danny John-Jules all returning.

The detective drama full of murder mysteries and plot twists enters its fourteenth year on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.