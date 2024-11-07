The Winding House was mothballed by Caerphilly County Borough Council in early 2024, but volunteers continue to operate the engine on the last Saturday of each month.

The council hopes to eventually conclude a Community Asset Transfer, handing over control of the site to a community organisation.

At a meeting of the council’s regeneration committee, on Tuesday October 5, Cllr Walter Williams asked what would happen to the heritage site, and its engine, while the Community Asset Transfer was “explored”.

Cllr Eluned Stenner, the cabinet member for finance, said she was one of the volunteers who opens the Winding House on the last Saturday of each month.

“If anyone would like to come along, please do so,” she said.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service after the meeting, Cllr Stenner added that the Winding House is open between midday and 2pm on those Saturdays, with refreshments available.

“The engine is run at 12pm and depending on the number of visitors, can be run again later,” she said. “This is done to keep the Engine House [running] to ensure that it is accessible to the public.”

Cllr Stenner added that she did not want to see the venue close “in totality”, and reiterated her call for anyone interested in visiting the Winding House on those days to do so.

The council announced the mothballing of the venue as part of its budget saving plans for the 2024/25 financial year, in a move that was expected to save the local authority £94,000 annually.

At the time of that announcement, it was estimated that the Community Asset Transfer for the Grade II listed building “could take around 12 months to complete”.

Cllr Stenner, who also represents the New Tredegar ward, said at the time the venue “has to be preserved for future generations”.