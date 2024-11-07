Sarah Vincent, 32, gave birth to her second child on the floor of the foyer in Cineworld, Spytty, at around 3pm on Wednesday, August 7.

Cineworld staff and members of the public were amongst those who helped deliver the healthy baby girl, who weighed 7lbs 1oz.

Sarah, from Caerphilly, was at the cinema watching Sing 2 with her parents and her three-year-old son Liam when her waters broke.

“Twenty minutes into the film she noticed some discomfort and took herself to the toilet,” said proud father, Gareth Miles, 33, the day after.

“As they were walking to the car, she felt like she needed to lie down, then her waters broke and she delivered our beautiful baby girl, Lowri, in the foyer of Cineworld."

READ MORE: Woman gives birth in the foyer of Newport cinema

Their story caught the attention of national news outlets and sparked interest amongst social media users who nicknamed Lowri 'the Cine-baby'.

Team Leader Jacey, pictured below reunited with Lowri, was one of two Cineworld staff members who helped deliver the little girl.

(Image: Cineworld) "It was definitely a shift I’ll never forget! It was a blessing to be a part of the experience.” said Team Leader Jacey at the time.

Mo Williams, General Manager at the Cineworld in Spytty, issued this statement back in August: “We were surprised and delighted to welcome a brand-new film fan into the world on Wednesday, August 7.

"We're incredibly grateful to our quick-thinking team leaders Jacey and Andrew, who stepped in to help deliver the baby safely in our foyer.

"To celebrate this joyous and extraordinary event, we're giving the newest member of our Cineworld family a lifetime of Unlimited movies with a free Cineworld Unlimited membership for life!"

His promise was kept as this week, the happy family were pictured with Lowri's unique gift, a lifetime's supply of cinema tickets, in the exact place her life began.