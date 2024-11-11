Art on the Hill (AOTH) is a weekend of art and creativity on the west side of Newport which features open houses, events, and exhibitions. This weekend long festival raises awareness of Newport’s creative community and their work; for 2024 AOTH will run from Friday, November 22 to Sunday, November 24.

Now in its eighth year, a highlight of the annual AOTH festival is an art trail which is focused on the NP20 area of Newport and includes an array of residential, commercial, and community venues displaying an eclectic range of artworks – from paintings to sculptures and everything in between.

A map is created each year to show festival goers where they can go to enjoy the displayed artwork (or enjoy live performances in theatre, music, and more). The festival is limitless in its creativity with paintings, mixed media artwork, sculptures, photography, poetry, film, live music, crafts, workshops, and much more.

The volunteer-led festival (originally created by a duo of local artists) has grown each year thanks to support from communities and venues which help plan and celebrate this annual event. Expect involvement from Riverfront Theatre, Cwtsh (Stow Hill), Gallery 57, The Cellar Dor, Rogue Fox Coffee, Ffoto Newport, Le Pub and much more.

This award-winning festival is a true celebration of the arts and culture scene in Newport and has grown year on year; last year more than 50 artists and exhibitors were featured across an impressive 27 venues in Newport West.

With plenty of announcements to be made in the lead-up to AOTH2024 (November 22 – November 24) be sure to keep an eye on the event’s Facebook page and website:

facebook.com/AOTH.NP20

celfarybrynnp20.home.blog/