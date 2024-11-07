Shaun Davies, 31, from the Abergoed area is being recalled to prison for breaching his licence conditions.

He received a prison sentence of four years and eight months for robbery at Cardiff Crown Court in May 2022.

Davies has links to the New Tredegar and Blackwood areas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police on 101 or send them a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400360608.