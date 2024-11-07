Ben Price, 30, from Riverside, Cardiff was last seen at around 12.30am on November 4 in the Riverside area.

He was wearing a dark blue jacket with a hood and jeans and is described as very tall with dark brown hair which is short in length.

If you have any information police ask you to contact them with the reference 2400366803.

You can contact South Wales Police using their live chat, online or by calling 101.