Tymon Turner, 20, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing death by driving without due care while over the alcohol limit after 19-year-old Jac Walters died in Monmouth.

The prosecution claims that the defendant committed the alleged offences at around noon on Sunday, November 12 last year whilst at the wheel of a Ford Fiesta Zetec Ford car on the A4136 on Staunton Road.

Turner, of Princes Avenue, Aberaeron, Ceredigion appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court.

The defendant has also been charged with possession of cocaine on the same date.

Turner is due to appear before the crown court on November 29.

He was granted conditional bail.

Mr Walters was from Ceredigion.