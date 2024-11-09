A WOMAN has been charged with animal cruelty offences over the alleged abuse of a dog.
Ashleigh Jade Kelly, 30, from Pontypool is accused of two counts of causing unnecessary suffering and another animal welfare count against a female “bull breed type” named Belle.
The prosecution alleges that the defendant of Beech Road, Sebastopol, did so between February 1 and June 25, Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court was told.
Kelly is due to appear before the crown court on November 25.
She was granted unconditional bail.
The defendant was charged following an RSPCA investigation.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article