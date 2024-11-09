Ashleigh Jade Kelly, 30, from Pontypool is accused of two counts of causing unnecessary suffering and another animal welfare count against a female “bull breed type” named Belle.

The prosecution alleges that the defendant of Beech Road, Sebastopol, did so between February 1 and June 25, Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court was told.

Kelly is due to appear before the crown court on November 25.

She was granted unconditional bail.

The defendant was charged following an RSPCA investigation.