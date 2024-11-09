TWO Newport men and a woman have been accused of serious drug offences.

Daniel Jackson, 30, Lucy Childs, 48, and Joshua Jackson, 25, are alleged to have been concerned in the supply of cannabis in the city on November 3.

The trio appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court.

Daniel Jackson and Childs, both of Brynderwen Road, were remanded in custody.

Joshua Jackson, of Frome Walk, Bettws, was granted conditional bail.

The defendants are due to appear before the crown court on December 2.