TWO Newport men and a woman have been accused of serious drug offences.
Daniel Jackson, 30, Lucy Childs, 48, and Joshua Jackson, 25, are alleged to have been concerned in the supply of cannabis in the city on November 3.
The trio appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court.
Daniel Jackson and Childs, both of Brynderwen Road, were remanded in custody.
Joshua Jackson, of Frome Walk, Bettws, was granted conditional bail.
The defendants are due to appear before the crown court on December 2.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article