The A48, otherwise known as the SDR (Southern Distributor Road) in Newport featured ninth on the list clocking nearly 9,000 speeding offences in the last year - an average of 24 every day.

Father, Stuart Butcher said he was caught speeding on the road twice in one day. He was driving his son to school from Lliswerry to a special needs school in Maes Ebbw.

"I'm considering home schooling it's not worth being trapped," said Mr Butcher.

More than 72,000 speeding fines have been issued by Gwent Police in the last three years - with a 60% increase in just 12-months.

Another Gwent motorist, Alan Thomas said: "The 30mph and speed detection cameras should be much more clearly signposted. The 30mph stretch comes immediately after a 50mph speed limit and can easily catch motorists unawares."

Legal Expert, a law firm, has compiled the list of Britain’s most prolific speed traps using Freedom of Information requests to all 43 police forces in England and Wales asking for the number of speeding fines issued.

Between April 2023 and April 2024, 30,437 fines were handed to drivers by Gwent Police - with 8,927 relating to speeding offences on the A48 SDR (Southern Distributor Road) West bound, near the junction with Usk Way.

The A48 featured twice on top 20 list in the UK, as Western Avenue A48 in Cardiff was 12th with 8,060 speeding fines handed out last year.

Cardiff's A470 (Northern Avenue) was also on the list at 18th with 6,284 speeding fines handed out last year.

Between 2021 and 2022, police gave out a total of 22,923 speeding fines to motorists and a further 19,008 the following year.

The South Wales Argus have reached out to Gwent Police for comment.