GWENT POLICE have launched an appeal to locate a 20-year-old man from Caerphilly.
Cameron Wooley, 20, from Caerphilly has been recalled to prison for breaching his licence conditions.
He received a prison sentence of two months and 23 days for theft at Newport Magistrates’ Court on 23 September.
Anyone with information on Wooley’s whereabouts can contact police via their website, call 101 or send them a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400360700.
You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, with details.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here