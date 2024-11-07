Cameron Wooley, 20, from Caerphilly has been recalled to prison for breaching his licence conditions.

He received a prison sentence of two months and 23 days for theft at Newport Magistrates’ Court on 23 September.

Anyone with information on Wooley’s whereabouts can contact police via their website, call 101 or send them a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400360700.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, with details.