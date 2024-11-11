The West Usk Lighthouse is an iconic 180-year old venue in St Bride’s which was named 2018 Wedding Venue of the Year for South-East Wales at the Welsh Wedding Awards.

The West Usk Lighthouse is Grade 2 listed & was built in 1821 when it was on its own island.

In 1856 the land was reclaimed around it and a road was built.

The Lighthouse was decommissioned in 1922 after which it has been used as a private home, and was lovingly renovated by the early 1990’s and used as a bed & breakfast and family home since.

The lantern room on the roof of the building was reinstated in 1997 with the help from the Wales Tourist Board and Cadw (Historic Wales).

(Image: JNS Property Group) It has featured on Newport's version of the monopoly boardgame, and has been broadcast on S4C and the BBC's Doctor Who series.

West Usk Lighthouse was bought by Frank and Danielle Sheahan in 1987 when he gave up a top London job to buy the then semi-derelict lighthouse on the mouth of the River Usk.

Some 37 years later, the former falling-to-bits building has been fully restored.

JNS Property Group are selling the property as an investment opportunity guaranteed to make the buyer £454,000 in rental income per year as a minimum.

This is based on the buyer using the site as a holiday let, for weddings and TV appearances.

Felix and Liz, the husband-and-wife duo behind JNS Property Group, specialise in connecting investors with lucrative property investment opportunities.

Dorset based, their family-run business has sourced over £6.5 million worth of off-market properties in 2024 alone.

Felix said: "We are expert property investment brokers offering wide ranging opportunities, including holiday and buy to lets, property flips, & much more.

"Our in-depth knowledge of the market & personalised approach ensures investors find the right properties to meet their goals.

"Whether you're looking to invest in property or sell to an investor, we are here to help."

If you are interested in more details about the lighthouse, you can read more online or by emailing felix@jnspropertygroup.co.uk.