NRW is going to streamline its activities and concentrate on delivering services which only it can provide.

And it plans to invest in priority areas to drive long-term benefits for Wales' natural environment including enhancing efforts in improving water quality and monitoring.

The changes, which have now been approved by NRW’s board, come after consultation with the trade unions and their members, alongside engagement with staff.

Sir David Henshaw, NRW chairman, said: "This process is not only about addressing financial constraints but about putting NRW in the best shape to tackle the most pressing environmental issues. Every decision is aimed at maximising our impact where it’s most needed."

Following Board approval some services will be reduced or delivered differently, including areas such as provision of recreation on the land in its care and interpretation services.

Certain activities that fall outside of NRW’s statutory responsibilities or have a lower impact on key environmental priorities will be discontinued including its physical library service and catering and retail operations at visitor centres.

Sir David said: "We are incredibly grateful for the dedication and resilience our staff have shown throughout this period of change.

"We know this has been a challenging time, and we recognise the uncertainty that many have experienced. This process has not been just about restructuring, but about reshaping our organisation with a clear focus on the future.

"We understand these changes come with a personal cost, and we are committed to supporting our team as we move forward. Together, we are building a stronger, more focused organisation, one that will continue to protect and enhance Wales' natural environment for future generations."