The move was announced in early 2024 as part of the council’s budget plans for this financial year, and forms part of a wider “asset rationalisation” of the city’s library services, designed to save money.

The current library building in Bettws will shut down on November 25, and its books, furniture and other equipment will be moved to their new home, in Bettws Community Centre, which will reopen on December 2.

According to Newport City Council, the new library will continue to offer services such as free wifi, public computers, and activities for babies and children.

The move will “make better use of our assets without losing community facilities”, said Cllr Pat Drewett, the cabinet member for communities.

“I would like to thank customers in advance for their patience while the library service is briefly closed but hope they, and new users, enjoy the new venue.”

A council spokesperson said no decision has yet been made on the future of the current library building, which the local authority owns.

Bettws ward councillor Kevin Whitehead told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he had mixed feelings about the move.

“With the constant smashing of the library windows by antisocial children, it may not be a bad move ultimately, though still sad,” he explained.

Library “rationalisation” was one of the cost-cutting proposals agreed in this year’s council budget process, and is estimated to save the council £159,000 over the next two years.

The council argued this work was also “in response to changing patterns of use”, reporting that 60% of book loans were now done from the city’s Central Library, in John Frost Square, and the council’s virtual services.

Pill Library closed down at the end of August after it was found to be one of the least-used libraries in the city.

The council admitted earlier this year that its rationalisation project will also mean a smaller range of books will be available, but it believes a “curated” approach will be “bespoke to the interests and needs of Newport citizens, rather than using an external company to provide a generic offer”.

This, combined with a reduction in library sites – St Julians was also earmarked for closure – will mean the council spends around £46,000 less on its book fund.

Back in Bettws, the council said work to prepare for the library’s relocation will begin in the community centre on November 11, and a former office there will also be repurposed as a bookable space for community use.