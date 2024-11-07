Hope Rescue holds the local authority stray dog contracts for Rhondda Cynon Taf, Bridgend and the west side of the Vale of Glamorgan and also commit to take in every unclaimed stray from Merthyr, Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen.

The charity has also stepped in to help Caerphilly County Borough Council to look after any dogs not claimed within seven days of being with its official kennel provider.

Vanessa Waddon, chief executive of Hope Rescue, said: “Despite us being under tremendous pressure, we knew we could not leave these dogs behind to their fate and so have committed to take all unclaimed strays from Caerphilly county borough, as there was no one else who was willing or able to do so.

“The recent challenges faced in Caerphilly highlight the growing crisis in dog welfare for abandoned and unwanted dogs, with rescues now always full.

“We came to the rescue in this instance even though we are also at capacity, we are working tirelessly to recruit more foster home, finding lovely adopters and working with partner rescues to transfer dogs.”

A spokesperson for Caerphilly County Borough Council said: "You can tell Hope Rescue really care about the welfare of the dogs they rescue and enables us in Caerphilly to know the stray dogs are going to good homes and reduces the need for euthanasia for unwanted dogs.’

To stem the crisis facing stray and unwanted dogs in Caerphilly and make much needed vital space at Hope Rescue, it is asking for donations of £10 to ensure there is #nodogleftbehind.

Text HOPERESCUE to 70085 to donate £10 or go to the Hope Rescue website.

Texts will cost the donation amount plus one standard network rate message, and you’ll be opting into hearing more from the charity. If you would like to donate but don’t wish to hear more from the charity, text HOPERESCUENOINFO instead.