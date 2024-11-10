The Dame Mary Perkins Award for outstanding customer care has been awarded to Specsavers Newport for going above and beyond.

It is one of only of seven Specsavers businesses in the UK, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to receive the award this year.

‘Caring for our customers is at the heart of what Specsavers is all about and the winners of this award are shining examples of how our colleagues do that every day. Congratulations to all of them,’ said Dame Mary Perkins.

Jason Williams, partner at Specsavers Newport, said that the team is honoured to receive the award. It is in recognition of achieving consistently high levels of customer service, satisfaction and positive feedback.

‘We take immense pride in their ability to make life-changing differences for our customers – and it is a testament to our team to receive this award,’ said Mr Williams.

Mr Williams said that Newport Specsavers was the first Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) referral refinement centre for the Aneurin Bevan Health Board. It has also run weekly glaucoma co-management clinics for 10 years, as well as providing two weekly low vision clinics and specialist content lens clinics.

‘We are proud to serve our community through outstanding customer service and providing access to important eye and hearing health care. We will continue to go the extra mile for Newport,’ said Mr Williams.