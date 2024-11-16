An ancient tree that sort of does just that is hidden within this local town.

The Indian Bean Tree in St James Square in Monmouth has a rich history surrounding its existence.

The tree is over 100 years old and lives up to its name by producing green runner bean style seed pod attachments to its branches.

The tree was planted back in 1900 and has since thrived as part of the town's landscape.

The tree is 124 years old and is a native Southeastern American plant.

The Indian Bean Tree in St James Square Monmouth (Image: Justin Atkinson) The ‘Indian’ in the plant's name refers to the Native American Catawba tribe who were near where the tree was first discovered in Carolina by a European botanist.

His transcription of their name, Catawba, was incorrectly recorded as Catalpa and the species scientific name as a result is ‘Catalpa bignonioides.’

This Welsh Indian Bean Tree sparked protest in the local community back in 2005 when it was condemned by the Monmouthshire County Council.

Its poor health was brought to the attention of council in summer 2005 by one of the judges of the Wales in Bloom competition.

Check out those 'beans!' The bean tree in St James Square (Image: Justin Atkinson) After fierce community opposition against this choice, by 2006 the tree received treatment and in 2011 was flourishing once again.

It’s been standing tall and proud ever since. These trees can have a lifespan of up to 150 years.