Kevin Griffiths, a veteran who served in the Royal Regiment of Wales for 13 years from 1988, will be one of a cohort some 50-strong from SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity taking part in the march-past following the official wreath laying.

During his time in service, Mr Griffiths took part in campaigns in Bosnia, Kosovo and Northern Ireland.

Since leaving the military in 2001, he has had a varied career in security, factories and currently, as a caretaker manager, while raising a family and maintaining a passion for sport.

Out of a desire to provide support to his local military community, Kevin became a SSAFA volunteer earlier this year.

Mr Griffiths said: “To be involved in this year’s Cenotaph march-past is an absolute honour and privilege, and I am so grateful to SSAFA for giving me this opportunity.

"I will be marching for the people I served alongside, and for my friends and family – in particular, my two children who are very proud of my time in the Army.”

SSAFA has supported the Armed Forces family since 1885. It has a simple aim and that is to reach and embrace the Armed Forces family, so they never battle alone.

Regardless of squadron or ship, rank or regiment, regular or reserve, and whether serving or veteran, SSAFA is here for you. To seek support, visit ssafa.org.uk/get-help.