With options from both ends of the affordability spectrum, there is something available for everyone.

Penylan Road, Bassaleg, Newport, NP10

Offers around £2,000,000 Agent: Kelvin Francis, Cardiff

This magnificent property is set in grounds stretching six and a half acres and offers beautiful panoramic coastline views across the Somerset coast and surrounding villages.

Boasting a 12ft cinema room and a stable block, the four-bedroom home could be perfect for a family or those who need multi-generational living, as this could be transformed with planning permission.

The ornamentally maintained grounds with lawns include a lake, paddock, summerhouse and parking for numerous vehicles with four double garages, while inside the cinema room is joined by a swimming pool, 32ft sun terrace and a gym or home office in the basement.

Overflowing with history as the former headquarters for Pennsylvania Artillery in World War II, retaining some Rememberance features including the concrete gun base platform and a Munitions Depot Store, this property presents a truly rare opportunity to own a home with a story to tell.

The property is set in 6.5 acres (Image: Kelvin Francis via Rightmove) The 12ft cinema room (Image: Kelvin Francis via Rightmove) The uniquely low impact pool (Image: Kelvin Francis via Rightmove) Risca Road, Newport

Offers around £925,000 Agent: Fine and Country, Cardiff

Set in a highly-sought after location with easy access to major road networks, including the M4 motorway, providing quick access to Cardiff, Bristol, and beyond, this property includes a lot of period features and charm, not least magnificent stained glass windows from the 1920s.

Three reception rooms offer plenty of space to entertain guests include a bright and spacious drawing room with a bay window and sliding doors out onto the patio.

All five bedrooms boast a unique character, including two on the first floor which each have their own en-suite, with the master boasting a massive walk in wardrobe.

Beautifully landscaped gardens frame a summerhouse and extra outbuilding which offer plenty of extra entertaining space. The outbuilding is currently used as a games room but could be transformed into an office subject to planning permission.

This home in the sought-after area of Risca Road is on the market for £925,000 (Image: Fine and Country via Rightmove) The extra outbuilding is currently being used as a games room (Image: Fine and Country via Rightmove) The master bedroom includes a walk in wardrobe (Image: Fine and Country via Rightmove) Ifor Hael Road, Rogerstone, Newport, NP10

Offers around £300,000 Agent: Number One Real Estate, Newport

This three-bedroom semi-detached property is set in the lovely residential area of Rogerstone, close to multiple local pubs and within easy reach of the motorway for the big cities.

The cosy living room includes a wood burner fitted into the fireplace, in a open-plan design to connect with the conservatory at the rear of the house bathed in natural light. These offer perfect entertaining spaces for when guests come to visit.

On the opposite end of the house is the kitchen, well-equipped with a neighbouring dining room, with another access point to the garden through a superb utility nook with a neighbouring W.C, as well as a variety of appliances that may be open to negotiation, including a hybrid fuel range cooker with 5-ring hob, double oven and grill.

Outside, you'll find a cabin which could double as a summerhouse or entertaining space in the warmer months, or simply further storage space.

The large driveway at the front of the house is sufficient for three or four vehicles with space for a single vehicle in the garage, which also offers more storage space in the overhead loft.

This property is close to a multitude of pubs and close to the M4 (Image: Number One Real Estate via Rightmove) The well equipped kitchen is a particular highlight (Image: Number One Real Estate via Rightmove) The log burning fireplace in the living room provides a cosy space to relax and entertain (Image: Number One Real Estate via Rightmove)