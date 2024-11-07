Following the UK government’s signing of the Grant Funding Agreement and the EAF design and supply agreement with Tenova, this is another significant step in the company’s commitment to decarbonising its steel production and securing a future for steelmaking in South Wales.

The application submission to Neath Port Talbot Council follows an engagement programme which reached thousands of people including residents, Tata Steel UK employees and statutory consultees.

The council will conduct its own review and consultation on the project and is expected to announce its decision early next year.

Rajesh Nair, chief executive of Tata Steel UK, said: “We’re delighted to have now submitted our planning application for Electric Arc Furnace-based steelmaking at Port Talbot, and I would like to thank all those many people who have engaged with us to date.”

Business and trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: “This marks another important step towards a bright, long-term future for steelmaking in South Wales, and builds on the improved deal for Port Talbot’s transition this government has agreed with Tata Steel.

“It’s great to see these plans moving forward at pace as we continue working to decarbonise the steel sector. Our upcoming Steel Strategy, backed by up to £2.5 billion funding, will help drive this progress even further.”