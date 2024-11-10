The manager of the CoStar charity, Lynne Howles said her inspiration behind the exhibition was to "preserve oral history".

"My focus is on people's memories," said Mrs Howles.

The exhibition is in Cwmbran Community Council hall building on Ventnor Road. It runs from 10am to 4pm Monday to Friday for the whole of November and is free to attend.

Cwmbran is celebrating its 75th anniversary as a designated new town.

The exhibition, which received funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, contains photographs from local photographer Keith Felvus, books, quizzes, information boards and even a short film made by local film enthusiast, Eddie Gilbert.

Mr Gilbert, who passed away in his 90s, was an amateur filmmaker from Cwmbran. He worked in the Girling factory.

His film, on display at the exhibition, was given to Mrs Howles at the 70th anniversary of Cwmbran, documents the town's development.

Mr Felvus, who has passed away, also had documented the development of Cwmbran through his photography. His work is on display in the exhibition. His daughter Cheryl Bristow said: "My family are very proud of my dad."

Torfaen museum also have an exhibition on about Cwmbran's 75th anniversary.

The books in the exhibition include one from the 70th anniversary of Cwmbran as well as the first volume of the book celebrating the 75th anniversary.

The new book contains the first 30 of the 75 faces of Cwmbran, which Mrs Howles has complied as part of the project. It can be bought for £7 from CoStar (016337869227). The following volumes will be in print too.

(Image: Tristan Rees) Two books on display at the exhibition one celebrating Cwmbran's 75th anniversary and the other about Bruchsal, Cwmbran's twin town in Germany.

"There are a lot of very good books about Cwmbran. We are not trying to do anything like that we want to preserve people's stories," said Mrs Howles.

Another book in the exhibition is about Bruchsal, Cwmbran's twin town in Germany. The towns have been twinned for 45 years.

The charity CoStar is based at the Threepenny Bit Community Centre. The charity stands for the Community of South Torfaen Area. It was established in 2000 and will be celebrating its 25th anniversary next year.