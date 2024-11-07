Courtney Davies, 28, of Rougemont Grove in Chepstow, was caught dealing crack cocaine and cannabis while Gwent Police were investigating a completely separate drug offence, not involving him.

Cardiff Crown Court heard on November 7 that Davies' 'trap phone' was identified by officers through messages on a drugs line belonging to someone else.

He was connected to the phone number after being seen topping it up with credit at a shop on Corporation Road in Newport, the city he has strong links to.

Prosecutor Bethan Evans said: "Courtney was arrested on September 16 by Gwent Police officers who seized two iPhones.

"At the time of his arrest, his apple watch was ringing, and he tried to answer it.

"They seized a quantity of cash from his home address at the time, as well as 7.01 grams of cannabis.

"Messages sent from his phone number were consistent with 'text bombs' with one from June reading '0.8g deals of cocaine for £50 - Friday feeling' and 'on as normal guys got that fire one and whatever you need.'"

Davies has nine previous convictions for 19 offences with one from 2019 being related whereby he was jailed for four years for dealing crack cocaine and cannabis.

Davies' defence barrister Emma Harris asked Judge Lucy Crowther to consider that he has a seven-year-old daughter he looked after two days a week before going into custody.

Emma Harris said: "He regrets he has broken a promise to his daughter to not be involved with the courts again.

"He has not had the best start in life, being involved with youth services. He has also been diagnosed with emotional personality disorder and is medicated for PTSD.

"He wants to get his life back on track. Prior to these offences he was completing a carpentry diploma and the people he worked with thought really highly of him."

Despite this, Judge Crowther sentenced Davies to three and a half years in prison, or 42 months.

"You ran an absolutely typical street dealing operation selling to drug users in the area.

"You were considered a dedicated employee with a bright future. It is a shame you thought you could deal drugs at the same time as working.

"Most importantly, you have let down your daughter, who is such a little girl. She will struggle for this period without her father.

"You broke your promise to her."

Courtney Davies will serve up to half of his sentence, so 21 months, before being released on parole.