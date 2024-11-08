Craig Bowden was facing a six-month disqualification under the totting up procedure after he was clocked exceeding the 50mph limit in Newport.

He was recorded travelling at 58mph in an Audi A5 car between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on the westbound carriageway on October 7 last year.

The defendant successfully appealed to keep his licence under exceptional hardship rules by saying in mitigation that a ban would mean he would lose his job as a wedding cake maker.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points at Cwmbran Magistrates' Court.

Bowden, aged 37, of Brook Road, Whitchurch, Cardiff was also ordered to pay £251 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.