Madeline Elaine Brooks, 85 and Beverly Pugsley, 69 tragically died in the incident, which happened on the A4050 on Saturday, November 2.

In a heartbreaking tribute from the families, Ms Brooks was described as someone who loves ballroom dancing and Ms Pugsley was said to have loved her job.

In a tear wrenching statement, the families said of the victims: “Madeline Elaine Brooks, a mother, nanna, great grandmother and aunt who was born in Penarth and lived in Barry for over 65 years.

“Madeline was a lively lady, full of energy.

“She loved Ballroom dancing and was a teacher at many venues around Wales, still attending afternoon dances in her later years.

“She was always very active, loved gardening and always out an about, shopping, visiting places and holidaying, mostly in Devon in later years.”

Crash victim Madeline Elaine Brooks (Image: South Wales Police) “Beverley Pugsley was born in and lived in Llandaff, Cardiff.

“Beverley was a quiet lady who loved her job, having worked for the BBC for biggest part of her life in various roles and in the later as a Researcher for many television programmes. She was still partly working after retirement.

“She spent her time socialising with her cousin and aunt visiting places around the Vale and loved going off on trips especially to Devon”.

Crash victim Beverley Pugsley (Image: South Wales Police) Two men, aged 24 and 67 remain in hospital.

South Wales Police is continuing to appeal for anyone with information concerning the collision or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Senior investigating officer, Sergeant Gareth Jones-Roberts said: “We are appealing to anybody who was driving in the area between 1.30pm and 1.50pm on Saturday afternoon and who may have any information that can assist this investigation to get in touch with us.

“If you have dash-cam in your vehicles, please contact us. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who can give us extra detail on the manner of driving of a grey Audi RS 4 prior to the collision."

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police by quoting occurrence number 2400365249.