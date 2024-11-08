THE Hollybush pub in Draethen, which has been closed since 2020, is for sale for £295,000.
The freehold property has been listed by agents Sidney Phillips on Zoopla, and needs refurbishment.
The "attractive, stone-built village inn" features two bars and a restaurant/function room for 60 customers, plus gardens and car parking on a one-acre plot.
There are three bedrooms for the owners and two letting bedrooms.
As was reported in the Argus last year, Star Pubs and Bars previously announced plans for a six-figure refurbishment of the venue.
“The stunning pub is located in a picturesque setting with a stream running through the garden,” said the owners at the time.
"A massive £600,000 investment is planned to create a top-quality village inn with a reputation for food which will attract locals and visitors from further afield. Inside, the seating will be split over two floors.
“Outside seating areas will include a three-level terrace and a new courtyard area. The pub also comes with a two-bedroom cottage that could provide an extra income stream.”
The full listing is on Zoopla: HERE
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel