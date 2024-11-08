The freehold property has been listed by agents Sidney Phillips on Zoopla, and needs refurbishment.

The "attractive, stone-built village inn" features two bars and a restaurant/function room for 60 customers, plus gardens and car parking on a one-acre plot.

There are three bedrooms for the owners and two letting bedrooms.

As was reported in the Argus last year, Star Pubs and Bars previously announced plans for a six-figure refurbishment of the venue.

“The stunning pub is located in a picturesque setting with a stream running through the garden,” said the owners at the time.

"A massive £600,000 investment is planned to create a top-quality village inn with a reputation for food which will attract locals and visitors from further afield. Inside, the seating will be split over two floors.

“Outside seating areas will include a three-level terrace and a new courtyard area. The pub also comes with a two-bedroom cottage that could provide an extra income stream.”

The full listing is on Zoopla: HERE