It held an exhibition, curated by Wales’ adoption community, at the Norwegian Church, Cardiff, sponsored by former deputy minister for social services Julie Morgan, which brought together adopters, young adopted people, politicians, and sector professionals.

The event showcased Wales’ diverse and creative adoption community, including performances from award-winning Welsh poet Rhian Edwards, spoken-word poet and adopter Faith Buckley, and a Q&A with Lost Boys and Fairies writer and creator Daf James.

Over the last 10 years the NAS has placed 3,000 children for adoption with 2,300 families, supporting adopters and adopted young people through the process and beyond.

Speaking at the event, the Minister for Children and Social Care, Dawn Bowden, said: “I am proud to say that Wales has a National Adoption Service that is owned and run by local authorities, working alongside our voluntary sector in Wales. It is their shared commitment to excellence, that has led to real improvements for all those affected by adoption.

“I am delighted with what has been achieved so far and I would like to congratulate the National Adoption Service for its achievements over the last 10 years.”

In Wales, around 18 per cent of the population is directly connected to adoption. Currently, there are around 4,500 adopted children and young people and around 7,000 adopted adults living in Wales.

The National Adoption Service for Wales was established in 2014 to improve services for all those connected to adoption in Wales. During this time, the service has helped many people to access their birth records, trace relatives, and contact birth families.