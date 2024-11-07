Ahead of World Kindness Day on November 13, Aldi is encouraging its shoppers in Wales to nominate store staff who have brightened their day.
The staff who receive the most nominations will get a spa break for two as a thank you.
Shoppers who want to take part need to submit the staff member’s name, store location and no more than 100 words on why their nominee deserves to win. These should be sent to colleaguechampions@citypress.co.uk by December 11, 2024.
Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi, said: “We know the impact that small gestures can have, especially in today’s fast-paced world.
"This initiative is a heartfelt reminder of the essential role our colleagues play in creating a welcoming and supportive environment for our customers.
“We believe that every act of kindness deserves to be recognised and celebrated, which is why we are calling on the nation to help us give back to our amazing colleagues.”
In March, Aldi announced its second pay increase for store colleagues this year, taking the supermarket’s investment in pay this year to £79m.
Starting pay for Store Assistants at Aldi is £12.40 per hour nationally, rising to £13.35 per hour, and £13.65 per hour inside the M25, rising to £13.95 per hour.
Those interested in applying for a career with Aldi can visit www.aldirecruitment.co.uk.
