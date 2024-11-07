The older M48 Severn Bridge will be closed tonight for ‘structure maintenance.’
The closures are in relation to resurfacing and repairs that are being carried out until the end of Autumn 2024.
The bridge will be shut between 19:00pm - 06:00am and will affect traffic Westbound via Junction 1 and Junction 2.
Diversions will be in place and the newer M4 Prince of Wales Bridge remains open.
For more information on the closures visit National highways.
