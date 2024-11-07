South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Live: There are delays on the M4 Westbound

Live

Live: There are severe delays on the M4 Westbound

Traffic
South Wales
By Chloe Atkinson

  • Hello and welcome to our live blog.
  • There are delays of eight minutes and increasing on the M4 Westbound between J23A A4810 (Magor Services) and J26 A4051 (Malpas Road).
  • The average speed 20 mph.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos