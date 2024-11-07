Together Travel analysed online search data to reveal that 9,510 people in the city has searched for water sports and more than 2,000 related keywords like surfing, paddleboarding, and wild swimming between October 2023 and September 2024. That was a 14.9 per cent reduction from the same period the previous years.

The same research found that people in Cardiff were more interested in the subject. The city has seen a 3.5 per cent increase in the number of searches, with 15,620 searching between October 22 and September 2023 rising to 16,160 between October 23 and September 24.

Zak Ali, from Together Travel, said: “There's nothing quite like diving into water sports to add a splash of adventure to your life!



“Not only do you get a fantastic workout but you also get to enjoy the great outdoors. And let's be honest, any sport that lets you cool off while working up a sweat is a winner in my book!



“Begin with something manageable like paddleboarding or kayaking. They're easy to learn and give you a feel for being on the water without too much risk. Always remember to wear a life jacket and let someone know where you're heading off to.

“Join a community or take a lesson. Connecting with others can boost both your skills and enjoyment. Taking a lesson or joining a local club means you get expert guidance and meet like-minded enthusiasts.”