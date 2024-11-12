People who live on Caerleon Road in the St Julian's area of Newport are in uproar over plans to transform a property from a three bedroom family home into a five bedroom house of multiple occupancy (HMO) with a related bike and bin store to the rear and front of the property.

The planning application, submitted to Newport City Council's planning portal on Thursday, October 17, by LRJ Planning on behalf of their client, a Mr Stratton, was validated on Wednesday, October 23 and is currently in the public consultation phase.

According to the planning statement on behalf of the applicant, the proposal is in a "highly sustainable" location, with tenants able to enjoy "easy access to shops" and "local employment opportunities".

However, multiple people living in the area have publicly commented on the application stating their objections to the plans, citing an increase in the number of cars and a worry that tenants will add to anti-social behaviour in the area.

According to the plans, there could be a potential additional nine cars if the plans go ahead, with commenters saying that parking on the road is already "difficult enough as it is" with a distinct "lack of adequate parking" not reassuring them in any manner that it will not "make things worse".

One commenter has mentioned that the applicant has said it is "unlikely" any HMO tenants will have vehicles, but they claim the applicant has not produced any evidence on the proposal to support this.

However, the applicant has stated on the planning statement that residents are being encouraged to reduce the need to travel by car, and as such the lack of parking is "fully justified" because the majority of facilities are accessible "comfortably on foot".

Seventeen public comments have been received to date, November 7, for this application, all of which "strongly object" to the proposal, with each one citing the parking situation, anti-social behaviour associated with current HMOs on the road, and concerns over the nature of Caerleon Road being "a dangerous road" as reasons why they do not want the proposal to be approved.

One person even claimed that the street already has three HMOs and more in close proximity, stating "there is no need for any more".

Other commenters, including residents from surrounding streets such as Richmond Road, Orchard Street and Aragon Street, say the application is making them "anxious" given the alleged difficulties faced by residents and delivery drivers to park near their homes or shops.

The application is currently awaiting a decision from the planning committee, and can be commented on at the Newport City Council Planning Portal under the code 24/0840.