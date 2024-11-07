The range includes the official BBC Children in Need t-shirt, designed by Tom and Giovanna Fletcher, and an exclusively designed Pudsey baby suit which comes with a feeding tube.

Asda has also brought back the BBC Children in Need Pudsey braille t-shirt,

George’s buying manager Jenna Perry said: “We continue to build on our adaptive wear collection every year, learning from our customers what they need specifically across both adult and children’s ranges, and how we can make them feel more comfortable. It’s important to us that we make these pieces affordable and it also allows children to wear the same fun cool clothes as their friends.”

All money raised through the sale of the t-shirt will go towards Asda and BBC Children in Need’s Fuelling Potential campaign.