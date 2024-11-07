Natasha Davies, PBS Practitioner from Summergil House, won the Putting People First award for the care and education provider, which specialises in services for children and adults with complex needs associated with autism.

She was recognised for demonstrating an innovative approach to empowering people to have more control over the support they need in their lives.

She will now go on to represent Wales in her respective category at the UK finals which take place in Birmingham in March.

Orbis Education and Care works from a number of locations across Wales, including The Old Vicarage, in Marshfield, near Newport.

Staff from the clinical team were meanwhile rewarded ‘highly commended’ by judges in the co-production category, while Keith Ashbolt and Nicholas Ttofa at its Bangeston Hall centre and Leah Thomas at Cartref Mynydd were also highly commended for their hard work and dedication to the organisation.

Lou Aubrey, commercial director at Orbis Education and Care, said: “We are incredibly proud of all our nominees and winner at this year’s Wales finals of the Great British Care Awards.

“To have their dedication and passion acknowledged on a larger scale in the care sector truly means so much to us and each of our employees has made us so proud. Their commitment to our pupils and providing the best for them is second to none and tonight’s success is a true reflection of the constant hard work they put into their roles."