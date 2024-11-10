A MAN has appeared in court accused of growing cannabis plants at a former travel agents in a busy town centre.
Artan Dedia, 36, has been charged with producing a class B drug, being concerned in the supply of a class B drug and abstracting electricity at the site where TUI had traded on Chepstow’s High Street.
The prosecution alleges he is guilty of doing so on November 4.
Dedia, of High Street, Chepstow did not enter any pleas after appearing before Newport Magistrates' Court.
He is due to appear before the crown court on December 2.
The defendant was remanded in custody.
Dedia was represented by Joe Davis and the prosecution by Katie Baldwin.
