First launched in 2017 and held on a bi-annual basis, it has become a signature event for the food and drink industry, bringing together producers, suppliers, buyers, and food industry professionals from across the world.

Organised by Welsh Government’s Food & Drink Wales, the focus is on innovation.

Food and drink companies who have SALSA and BRCGS accreditations are being encouraged to register now, before it is too late. The deadline is December 18.

One of the main features of the event will be the attendance of some of the leading industry and retail buyers from across the world.

One of those will be Ross Taylor of Creed Foodservice.

He said: "As in previous years, I’m sure the upcoming Blas Cymru / Taste Wales 2025 brokerage event will be a resounding success. I always look forward to attending the event and seeing the passion and vision of Welsh food and drink producers.

“It is not by accident that the industry is on an upward trajectory in terms of its growth. It’s also good to see the innovation taking place in Wales at the moment, and it will be particularly interesting to see what new products will be coming on to market, and how these align with wider industry trends, such as health and sustainability.”

Welsh food and drink companies who have the necessary SALSA and BRCGS accreditations can apply to take part by emailing foodanddrinkwales@mentera.cymru. The application window closes on 18 December 2024.