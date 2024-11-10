A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.
MADDISON SELDON, 20, of St Francis Close, Abersychan, Pontypool must pay £296 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to driving whilst not wearing a seat belt.
KIERAN BISHOP, 22, of Hafod View Close, Brynmawr must pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to using a motor vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate.
JAMES DOWNING, 28, of Bond Street, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a motor vehicle on a road when there was insufficient transmission of light through the vehicle glass.
LIAM JARVIS, 36, of Mountbatten Close, Newport must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.
His driving licence was endorsed with five penalty points.
COREY ADAMS, 31, of Llwyn On Crescent, Oakdale, Blackwood must pay £388 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to speeding in a 20mph zone.
His driving licence was endorsed with five penalty points.
COLIN WIGMORE, 43, of New Street, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran must pay £440 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to using a motor vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate.
MISHAEL RASHID, 24, of Western Avenue, Newport must pay £356 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.
His driving licence was endorsed with five penalty points.
CRAIG DODD, 36, of Broadmead, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving whilst not wearing a seat belt.
ARCHIE JONES, 19, of Blenheim Drive, Magor, Monmouthshire must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 50mph zone.
His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
HUW JONES, 59, of Plough Road, Llanarth, Monmouthshire must pay £607 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.
His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
ABU BAKR, 34, of Baydon Manor Court, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to driving whilst not wearing a seat belt.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article