MADDISON SELDON, 20, of St Francis Close, Abersychan, Pontypool must pay £296 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to driving whilst not wearing a seat belt.

KIERAN BISHOP, 22, of Hafod View Close, Brynmawr must pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to using a motor vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate.

JAMES DOWNING, 28, of Bond Street, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a motor vehicle on a road when there was insufficient transmission of light through the vehicle glass.

LIAM JARVIS, 36, of Mountbatten Close, Newport must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with five penalty points.

COREY ADAMS, 31, of Llwyn On Crescent, Oakdale, Blackwood must pay £388 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to speeding in a 20mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with five penalty points.

COLIN WIGMORE, 43, of New Street, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran must pay £440 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to using a motor vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate.

MISHAEL RASHID, 24, of Western Avenue, Newport must pay £356 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with five penalty points.

CRAIG DODD, 36, of Broadmead, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving whilst not wearing a seat belt.

ARCHIE JONES, 19, of Blenheim Drive, Magor, Monmouthshire must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 50mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

HUW JONES, 59, of Plough Road, Llanarth, Monmouthshire must pay £607 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

ABU BAKR, 34, of Baydon Manor Court, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to driving whilst not wearing a seat belt.