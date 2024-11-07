The reported stabbing happened near Newport's Coleg Gwent Campus in Lliswerry at around 3pm today with a heavy emergency services presence in the area. Parents also report the college being in partial lockdown.

There are reports locally that a 18-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times.

Newport City Councillor for Lliswerry Alan Morris was contacted for a statement.

He said: “This is absolutely disgusting, and there is no place for violence like this in Lliswerry or indeed anywhere else, I wish the police godspeed in catching the assailant.

“The streets of Lliswerry are normally quite safe and so they should be, and I hope the police catch the culprit very quickly and anybody with any information should do the right thing."

Gwent police were called to attend a report of an assault near Nash Road, Newport, at around 1.30pm on Thursday November 7th.

There officers attended and arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of a section 18 assault – wounding with intent.

A spokesperson for Gwent police said: “An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment and his injuries are not thought to be life threatening or life changing.”

Following reports of disorder in Newport on Thursday evening, a section 60 notice was authorised for police officers with additional powers to carry out stop and searches.

The areas covered by the notice, running from 7pm on Thursday 7 November to 7pm on Friday 8 November, are: Dolphin Street, Commercial Road, Duke Street, West Market Street, Albert Street, Bolt Street, Francis Drive and Francis Street.

Chief Superintendent Carl Williams said:

“This Section 60 is a precautionary measure to keep our communities in Newport safe, but I understand that it may cause concern to residents also.

“You may see an increased presence of officers in Newport while this notice is in place, so if you have any concerns then please take the time to talk to us.

“But I want to remind people also that we will take robust action against people who cause disruption and act in a completely inappropriate way.”

Gwent Police have asked anyone with information into the report of the assault to contact them quoting reference 2400371556.