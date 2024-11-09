TWO men have been accused of growing 1,008 cannabis plants on an industrial estate.

Gani Xheka, 40, and David Lamcje, 29, have been charged with producing a class B drug in Llanhilleth, near Abertillery on Friday, November 1.

The pair were remanded in custody after appearing at Newport Magistrates' Court.

The defendants, of no fixed abode, are due to appear in the crown court on December 2.