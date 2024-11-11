GERARD HALLINAN, 21, of Davies Square, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without insurance.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points

STACEY BAILEY, 31, of St Ewens Road, Bulwark, Chepstow must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 50mph zone.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

ANDRE JESUS DA ROCHA, 36, of Excelsior Close, Newport must pay £359 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to driving while using a handheld mobile phone.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

JACK BROWN, 29, of The Cross, Caldicot must pay £671 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

GARY JENKINS, 43, of Reform Street, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with five penalty points.

DANIELLE GARDNER, 25, of Nether Court, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 50mph zone.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

ANDREW LEWIS, 34, of Wentsland Crescent, Tranch, Pontypool must pay £231 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to failing to comply with red/green arrow/lane closure light signals.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

RYAN WILLIAMS, 41, of Bryn Bevan, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 50mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

MARK REES, 60, of High Street, Raglan, Monmouthshire must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without insurance.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points

JOANNE CARTER, 40, of Willow Close, Caldicot must pay £321 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to failing to comply with red/green arrow/lane closure light signals.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

ROBERT MCLEAN, 32, of Lliswerry Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 50mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

KATE MCCARTHY, 27, of St Martin's Road, Caerphilly must pay £353 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding in a 40mph zone.

Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

GRZEGORZ MATEUSZ LACHS, 34, of Roman Way, Caerleon, Newport must pay £292 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding in a 70mph zone.

His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.