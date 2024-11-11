A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.
GERARD HALLINAN, 21, of Davies Square, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without insurance.
His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points
STACEY BAILEY, 31, of St Ewens Road, Bulwark, Chepstow must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 50mph zone.
Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
ANDRE JESUS DA ROCHA, 36, of Excelsior Close, Newport must pay £359 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to driving while using a handheld mobile phone.
His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.
JACK BROWN, 29, of The Cross, Caldicot must pay £671 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required.
His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.
GARY JENKINS, 43, of Reform Street, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding in a 50mph zone.
His driving licence was endorsed with five penalty points.
DANIELLE GARDNER, 25, of Nether Court, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 50mph zone.
Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
ANDREW LEWIS, 34, of Wentsland Crescent, Tranch, Pontypool must pay £231 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to failing to comply with red/green arrow/lane closure light signals.
His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
RYAN WILLIAMS, 41, of Bryn Bevan, Newport must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 50mph zone.
His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
MARK REES, 60, of High Street, Raglan, Monmouthshire must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without insurance.
His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points
JOANNE CARTER, 40, of Willow Close, Caldicot must pay £321 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to failing to comply with red/green arrow/lane closure light signals.
Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
ROBERT MCLEAN, 32, of Lliswerry Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding in a 50mph zone.
His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
KATE MCCARTHY, 27, of St Martin's Road, Caerphilly must pay £353 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding in a 40mph zone.
Her driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
GRZEGORZ MATEUSZ LACHS, 34, of Roman Way, Caerleon, Newport must pay £292 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding in a 70mph zone.
His driving licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article