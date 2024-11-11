Since 2017, officers sacked for misconduct are added to the 'barred list', which prevents them from working for the police.

These officers would include Huw Orphan, 31, who attacked his wife Amy Burley, also a police officer at the time, by kicking her in the stomach causing her to fall down the stairs and break her back.

Orphan was sentenced to two and a half years in prison on October 25.

Another officer called John Stringer, 42, is a proven paedophile, who forced a girl under the age of 13 to perform sexual acts on herself before touching her sexually.

Stringer was jailed for 10 years on November 4.

Nathan Collings, 35, was jailed for two and a half years in November 2023 after he threatened to send private sexual pictures of a woman he was in an abusive relationship with.

He was described in court as a 'cowardly bully' who stalked his ex-girlfriends on secret home cameras, while threatening 'revenge porn'.

Avron Roulstone, 46, was banned from the force after calling a female colleague a "f*****g dy*e" in a room full of his colleagues.

His behaviour toward the public and a certain colleague while acting as an officer was described as "hostile" and "intimidating."

Figures from the College of Policing show 10 officers were sacked and barred from Gwent Police in 2023-24 – the highest figure since at least 2018-19. This article covers only four of these instances.

Of the 10 officers, two were dismissed and banned while serving, while eight had already resigned.

Since 2018-19, 33 officers have been kicked out of Gwent Police.

The College of Policing is a professional body for people working in policing.

Assistant Chief Constable Tom Harding, director of operational standards at the organisation, said: "It is of course, hugely disappointing to see the conduct of a number of officers falling far below the standard that we set for policing and which the public rightly expects.

"However, these figures show that we have effective, robust procedures in place to identify and deal with these officers swiftly, and to prevent them from holding future roles in within the police."

He said there was "nowhere to hide" for those who do not meet police standards, warning their behaviour erodes public trust.

"The service will continue working to ensure we attract the right people into policing, ensuring that those who fail to meet these high standards have no future in policing," he added.

Deputy Chief Constable for Gwent Police, Nicky Brain said: "These figures show that we dismissed more officers last year than in previous years which demonstrates our robust approach to tackling the cultural challenges that we are facing in policing. The chief constable and senior officers have made our expectations clear that neither we nor the public will tolerate poor behaviour from officers and staff.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to removing individuals from this organisation whose unacceptable actions betray the trust and efforts of every committed and hardworking members of Gwent Police and the community we serve.

“We’ve carried out a significant amount of work internally to address issues where professional standards and culture fall below our expectations and we are seeing evidence that these actions are supporting colleagues to make the right call and challenge poor behaviour.”